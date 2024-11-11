Tom Cruise teases 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

'Mission Impossible 8' is set to release on May 23, 2025

Tom Cruise has officially dropped the first look of Mission Impossible 8.



Taking it to his Instagram handle, the superstar shared the teaser trailer that gives fans an intriguing sneak peek into new action-packed stunts and a new challenging mission.

“Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," wrote Cruise in the caption.

He concluded the description by mentioning the release date of the much-awaited sequel of the Mission Impossible franchise. “See you at the movies, May 23, 2025.”

Meanwhile, the Top Gun star also released a poster that showcased him giving an intense look while looking into the camera.

He captioned: “Every choice has led to this. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the new action flick will star Simon Pegg, Ving Rhmaes, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Mariela Garriga.



The action-adventure movie is a direct sequel to the previously released Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One that released on July 12, 2023.

Backed by Paramount pictures, the new entry will bring back IMF agent, Ethan Hunt and his team of operatives to continue their fight against powerful enemies.