Queen Camilla pledges to end domestic violence amid health struggles

Queen Camilla has pledged to continue her fight to eradicate domestic violence, despite ongoing health challenges.

The 77-year-old monarch is set to appear in the upcoming documentary The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which will highlight her tireless efforts to raise awareness and combat domestic and sexual violence.

In the documentary, she meets with domestic violence survivors, including former Miss England Rehema Muthamia who shares her personal story of being stalked by an ex-partner.

Rehema recounts the terrifying moment when she received a knock at her door to discover her ex-boyfriend outside her flat late at night, leaving her feeling unsafe in her own home.

The documentary will feature a full year of the Queen's engagements, focusing on her meetings with survivors and organizations dedicated to supporting those affected by abuse.

Having been a passionate advocate for over a decade, Camilla has worked relentlessly to break the taboo surrounding domestic violence and offer support to survivors.

Muthamia shared an empowering message with Queen Camilla during their meeting, revealing how speaking out about her abuse has been a powerful step in reclaiming control over her life.

"Once you start speaking, it’s very empowering," she told the Queen.

“From that moment, you feel you’ve taken back the control they took from you.” Rehema, who became Miss England 2021 after participating in a pageant, highlighted how turning her pain into purpose was a pivotal moment in her recovery.

“Life doesn’t end after abuse. I think it’s just a new chapter, and you become a stronger woman from it,” she added.

Queen praised Rehema and other survivors for their bravery, noting the impact their stories have had on raising awareness.

"Through getting some of these wonderfully brave survivors to actually get up and talk about it, it has made people sit up and listen," the Queen said.