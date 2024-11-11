James Norton after break-up: ‘Next year I'll have a family’

James Norton's honest confession about having family and relationship next year

James Norton has recently confessed he’s ready for “family and relationship” amid his split from ex-fiancée Imogen Poots.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, James said, “I love hanging out with kids — most of my friends have kids so I'm not quite in step with my peers — but the past few years have been the busiest I've been, so it would not have been fair to bring a child into that.”

“Also, the inherently unfair benefit of being a man is there is less rush,” continued the 39-year-old.

James told the outlet, “I am lucky I can have kids later, so now I'm happy, actually, with my life. I feel really excited by the choices I've made.”

Elsewhere in the interview, James reflected on his break-up with Imogen, saying, “Getting older is a struggle if you are freaking out about the choices you've made, but I don't carry regret.”

“And, you know, some of the choices recently weren't mine, yet I don't feel begrudging. Maybe next year I'll have a family and a relationship,” explained the Nowhere Special actor.

Even though the couple split last year, they reportedly decided to keep their break-up a secret.

A source spilled to MailOnline, “Imogen, for whatever reason, didn't want people to know.”

Another source spoke to The Sun at the time and disclosed, “James and Imogen have extremely busy work lives and it has made it difficult for them to see each other.”

Meanwhile, the Happy Valley actor is hoping to have a family next year.