HBO officially shares glimpse of 'The White Lotus' season 3

'The White Lotus' season 3 is going to release in 2025

HBO max has officially teased the first look of The White Lotus season 3.

On November 11, the streaming platform shared a look into what’s in store for 2025, in which it showed glimpses of multiple TV shows including the aforementioned comedy drama series.

A short sneak peek into the new season showed, While Lotus Hawaii staff member, Belinda, making her return from the first season. She is welcomed in the Thailand branch of the hotel by one of the staff members, played by Lisa from Blackpink.

The new spell of the series will feature Aimee Lou Wood, Scott Glen, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie coon along with some new cast members including; Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, and Parker Posey.

Last year, when the makers hinted towards the new entry of the show, Rothwell shared that third season is going to be worth waiting.



In a statement she said: "I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them.”

"The scripts are a testament to Mike White’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories.”

"I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real”, she concluded.

The White Lotus season 3 is expected to come out somewhere in 2025.