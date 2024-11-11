'Unbothered' Rihanna 'stops' traffic with Fenty Beauty masterpiece

Rihanna leaves fans in frenzy with latest gesture

Rihanna’s latest move has left her fans in complete frenzy after she was spotted posing in front of her own ad campaign at an ordinary bus stop.

The superstar took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 11, to share a surprising video with her 150 million followers.

In the video, the Diamonds singer was spotted sitting at a bus stop, endorsing her very own Fenty Beauty poster.

The Barbadian singer posed in a casual white t-shirt and black flared culottes, finishing her look with a stylish green muffler effortlessly wrapped around her neck.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old wrote in the caption, “I’m just waiting for de bus.”

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over her look as they thronged to the comments section, leaving heartwarming messages for the Where Have You Been hitmaker.

One fan commented, “We were waiting on your album, maybe Monday.”

Another chimed in, adding, “My gurlll who taught u how to put music in de back.”

A third enthused, “Your levels of unbotheredness and being is everything to me! Liiiiiivvvveeee Ri!”

This comes on the heels of her attempts to ‘sneak into the polls’ with her son’s passport during US presidential election.