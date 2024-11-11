BTS, BLACKPINK score major wins at MTV EMAs after 2025 GRAMMYs snub

Lisa from BLACKPINK and Jimin from BTS shine at MTV EMAs after Grammys' snub

While several K-pop acts, including BTS and BLACKPINK, were notably excluded from the 2025 Grammy nominations, they received well-deserved recognition at the 2024 MTV EMAs.

The awards, held on Sunday, November 10, at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena in the UK, celebrated the immense success and influence of K-pop artists.

According to Korean media outlet K-Vibe, BLACKPINK’s Lisa took home two major awards—Best Collaboration and Biggest Fans—for her smash hit New Woman, a track she released in August with Spanish singer Rosalía.

In the Best K-Pop category, BTS's Jimin nabbed the award, marking the second consecutive year a BTS member has won, following Jungkook’s victory last year.

Alongside BTS and BLACKPINK’s wins, the girl group LE SSERAFIM also made a splash at the ceremony, taking home the Best Push award.

This honour, given to an artist or group featured in MTV's Push Artist campaign, recognises exceptional breakout talent.

Additionally, LE SSERAFIM performed live at the event, which was hosted by Rita Ora, who tearfully paid tribute to the late One Direction sensation and her friend Liam Payne at the award ceremony.

The 2024 MTV EMAs marked a major return after Paramount cancelled last year’s EMAs.