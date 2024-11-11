Ashanti, Nelly reveal baby KK 'has daddy's temper'

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed first baby Kareem Kenkaide Haynes in July

Ashanti and Nelly gave an inside scoop on how their lives have been transformed since the birth of their son, who is already taking after dad's temper.

According to People, the couple, who welcomed son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, or KK, as they fondly call him, on July 18, opened up about their life as new parents during the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 9.

"It's amazing," Ashanti, 44, says of having their little bundle of joy in their lives. "He's a blessing. He's an angel."

"My life is amazing right now. I'm super blessed so happy. I'm insanely in love with him," she gushed.

Describing how the nearly four-month-old's personality is emerging, the mother adds that he definitely "has daddy's temper."

"When the bottle isn't ready — oh, man," she says.

Saturday's gala also featured a performance from Nelly, 50, with other celebrities in attendance, including Ayesha Curry, Ciara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Katy Perry, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton and the night's honoree, Charlize Theron.

The Grammy Award winners first announced that they had welcomed their baby in August via Instagram, where she showed off her postpartum body.

A rep for Nelly and Ashanti later confirmed to the news outlet that "Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024."