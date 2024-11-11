Ariana Grande exhibits sweet gesture for boyfriend Ethan Slater at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande’s so in love with Ethan Slater.

As per several outlets, Grande and Slater brought a touch of romance to the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the singer’s highly anticipated movie, Wicked.

The pair, both starring in the film adaptation, were spotted sharing a sweet moment as Grande sweetly adjusted Slater’s bow tie, making sure he looked picture-perfect.

Grande, 31, was all smiles as she helped her boyfriend, and the couple radiated love while celebrating the film’s release alongside co-stars, including Cynthia Erivo.

The 7 Rings singer, who plays the role of Glinda in the film, dazzled in a pink-and-white plaid gown by Thom Browne, paired with a matching hair bow, pearl earrings, gloves, and bedazzled heels.

She gave fans a closer look at her ensemble on Instagram, where she posted a series of photos captioned, “@thombrowne, thank you, Los Angeles, @wickedmovie,” featuring several group shots with her castmates.

Meanwhile, Slater, 32, looked sharp in a green velvet suit jacket, black trousers, and the white shirt and black bow tie that Grande ensured was just right.

The Wicked stars clearly enjoyed their evening together, adding to the excitement surrounding the movie’s debut.