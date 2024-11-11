Amanda Seyfried opens up on moving from Hollywood to farm in Upstate New York

Amanda Seyfried on leaving 'Hollywood' for upstate New York

Amanda Seyfried prefers her life in the upstate.

The Mamma Mia star got candid about leaving Hollywood for her upstate New York farm in a new interview with Forbes magazine published November 3.

Previously, the 38-year-old star resided in Los Angeles and New York City, but later settled upstate.

The actress lives on her “peaceful” farm with her family; two kids, and her husband Thomas Sadoski.

“I moved upstate long before I had a family,” said Seyfriend. “Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does.”

Seyfried shared that she made the decision for something very important, saying that the choice was “essential for my mental health.”

The Mean Girls alum gushed about having a “peaceful place to call home,” which means that she “acclimates to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set.”

She also reflected on the feeling of coming back to her home after a trip, “The next day I’ll be home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals.”