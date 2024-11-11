Raye sheds tears of joy after her first Grammy nomination: 'It's too much'

Raye recently won six BRIT awards in one night

Raye couldn’t hold back her tears of joy after receiving her first-ever Grammy nominations.

The 27-year-old singer shared her reaction in an emotional Instagram clip, showing herself in tears after learning she was nominated for three awards: Best New Artist, Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).

She wrote in the caption, "God knows all it took to get here. This is too much I can't stop crying.”

She further wrote over the video, “Grammy nominated tears,” referencing her own song Oscar Winning Tears, which the clip was set to.

The post quickly filled with celebratory comments from fellow artists, with Demi Lovato writing, “So happy for you!!!!” and Hayley Kiyoko adding, “You deserve it all!!!!”

The Grammy nods mark another high point in a remarkable year for Raye. Earlier in 2024, she took the Brit Awards by storm, winning six awards in one night, surpassing the previous records set by major artists like Adele, Harry Styles, and Blur. Her wins included Best New Artist, Songwriter of the Year, and Artist of the Year, along with Album of the Year for My 21st Century Blues and Song of the Year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.