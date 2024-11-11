Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at NFL game during brief Eras Tour break

Taylor Swift flies to Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce at NFL game

Travis Kelce is cheered on by pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift amid her brief break from the record-breaking Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old songstress arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 10th, in a stunning red checked suit set.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker paired her suit with a black corset top and Chiefs-coloured manicure as a nod to her beau.

Swift was accompanied by her mother Andrea to the stadium as she marked her fifth NFL game that she has attended this year to support her boyfriend.

The 14-time-Grammy winner wrapped the U.S. leg of her tour on November 3rd with her Indianapolis show and is on a short break until she resumes the tour in Toronto on Thursday, November 14th.

This comes after Swift skipped a few games because of her packed Eras Tour schedule, however, the mega popstar supported her boyfriend from a distance by giving him a shoutout on stage as she sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” during her shows held on game days.

The Lover songstress will likely be missing out on more games as she wraps up the final leg of her tour, notably the game on December 8th when she will be performing her final Eras Tour show in Vancouver the same night.