Benny Blanco makes sweet public gesture for girlfriend Selena Gomez

The couple hasn't shied from expressing their love for each other since sparking their romance in late 2023

Benny Blanco isn’t afraid to express his love for Selena Gomez in front of the whole world.

On Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a carousel of photos with her 423 million followers, capturing a week’s worth of candid moments and stylish snaps.

“Snap shots this week,” the pop star, 32, captioned the post.

But what really had fans talking was a sweet mirror selfie of Gomez cuddling up to Blanco as the couple playfully pouted and leaned into each other.

Blanco wasted no time reciprocating the affection, commenting, "I love u" on the post.



The post also showed other moments from her week, like playing a ukulele on a bed, posing with her younger sister Gracie, and snuggling with her dog. In a playful nod to Blanco’s Halloween costume, Gomez sported his Mad Hatter top hat in one of the photos, resting her head on her hand.

The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023 and made their official debut at the Emmys in early 2024. Since then, they've regularly featured each other on social media, treating fans to glimpses of their connection.