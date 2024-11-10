Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s pre-Wicked moment sends fans into frenzy

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater share adorable moment before Wicked debut.

Fans were thrilled to witness a tender moment between Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, at the Wicked premiere on Saturday.

The singer, was spotted sweetly adjusting Ethan's bow tie before they joined the rest of the cast for photos at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Sharing loving glances and big smiles, the couple looked closer than ever, with Ethan, placing his hand on Ariana's waist as she perfected his look.

Channeling her Wicked character, Glinda the Good Witch, Ariana looked radiant in a baby pink and white bell-shaped dress that highlighted her waist, adding a touch of fairytale glamour to the evening.

The duo, whose romance blossomed in 2023 on the set of the musical film, gave fans plenty to swoon over with their affectionate, red-carpet-ready debut.

Ariana Grande brought pure elegance to the premiere, completing her Glinda-inspired look with a sheer bolero, matching gloves, and silver glittery heels that added a hint of sparkle.

Topping off her ethereal style, she wore a statement bow in her hair.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who plays the character Boq—a lovestruck munchkin with an unfortunate fate—looked dapper in a green velvet jacket, white shirt, and bow tie, coordinating perfectly with Ariana’s glamorous ensemble.

The couple’s sweet moment before the screening had fans swooning, with Ariana adorably adjusting Ethan’s bow tie as he placed a hand on her waist.

Fans flooded X with admiration, with one writing, "I love them together idc what anyone says," and others gushing over their undeniable chemistry.

"Ariana and Ethan’s sweet exchange steals the spotlight tonight!” one fan posted, while another declared, "Adorable! Ariana and Ethan’s chemistry stole the spotlight!"

After the heartwarming moment, the couple posed with the rest of the cast, including Cynthia Erivo, rounding out a magical night on the red carpet.