Jim Carrey reveals THIS film helped exploring 'darker edges of personality'

Mask famed star Jim Carrey revealed that he found some personal inspiration in one of his films that ended up becoming actor’s worst movie ever.

Carrey’s 2007 thriller-mystery flick, The Number 23 messed up his brain to the point that he ended up wondering of having a personal connection with number ‘23’.

While recalling about the film, the Dumb and Dumber actor told Indie London: “A friend of mine said one day, maybe 15 years ago, I see 23 everywhere.”

“When I said ‘what?’ he started pointing it out to me – licence plates added up to it, people’s birthdays and significant dates in history all added up to 23.”

The 62-year-old actor even changed the name of his production company to 'JC 23' after being convinced that it holds great importance.

“I was able to explore the darker edges of my personality which really was a blast and something different for me.”

Jim, 65, remembered handing over the script of the film to one of his friends, who finished the reading in hour and a half.

The actor recalled entering his friend’s room later and finding out that the script was opened to page 23. He then began circling every 23rd to check if there is a code.

The Number 23 was directed by Joel Schumacher. Initially, it became a target of bad press but eventually made a neat return on its $30 million budget.