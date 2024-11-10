Zendaya, Tom Holland spotted relaxing in Boston after new movie casting

Zendaya and Tom Holland first got linked after filming 'Spider-Man' together

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted out on a cute outdoor date with their dog in Boston, just days after their upcoming movie was announced.

The Spider-Man actor, 28, was seen posing for the camera as his girlfriend, also 28, took pictures of him and their dog.

Fan-posted pictures show the Euphoria actress sitting on a nearby bench with her iced beverage, capturing photos of her beau.

The Dune star dressed up casually for the outing in a black and white striped cardigan over a light pink top, paired with black wide-leg pants.

She put her locks up in a bun and completed her look with white sneakers.

Whereas Holland wore a light green striped buttoned down shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

The Devil All The Time actor completed his look with a pair of taupe toned pants with white sneakers.

The outing comes after it was recently revealed that the adorable couple were casted together in the next Christopher Nolan movie which will also star Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.