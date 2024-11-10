Rapper Bhad Bhabie breaks silence on her saddening weight loss journey

American rapper and social media influencer, Bhad Bhabie has recently made a heartbreaking confession about her health which left many fans concerned about her.

The 21-year-old shared her journey against cancer saying she has lost some unnecessary weight which made her condition even worse.

On November 7, she posted a heartfelt story on her Instagram account, she shared that her battle with a dangerous disease has not been very easy.

She wrote, "I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So, stop running with the worst narratives."

Bhad, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, also shed light on the dark side of her journey, revealing the toll that cancer treatment has taken on shaping her body is far from painful.

People began assuming the reasons of her losing more weight than usual, thinking there must be other causes which make her look so thin.

Twitter user wrote, "This is why people need to stop talking about celebs’ bodies; you never know what someone’s going through."

This excruciating situation later become a lesson and left many people think twice before commenting harsh words on celebrity's appearance.

Another one wrote, "Y’all still didn’t learn from Chadwick Boseman."

However, her fans and family continued to encourage her through the ups and downs during health journey.