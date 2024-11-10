Gal Gadot shares family photo to celebrate daughter’s special milestone

Gal Gadot shares four children with husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot treated fans to a special family photo.

On Saturday, November 9, the Wonder Woman star posted an endearing snapshot on her official Instagram to mark her daughter’s bat mitzvah.

In the photo, the 39-year-old actress is seen with her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four children: Alma, 12, Maya, seven-year-old, Daniella, three-year-old, and eight-month-old Ori.

In the next slide, she also shared a throwback photo from the day her eldest daughter, Alma, was born.

The selfie, taken by her husband, shows Gadot peeking from behind his shoulder with her arms around her newborn daughter as the little one lies in her hospital cradle.

In addition to the pictures, the Snow White actress wrote a touching tribute to her daughter.

"My baby is celebrating her bat mitzvah. I can’t believe the amazing person you’ve become," she gushed. "Your joy, humour, curiosity, and big heart are absolutely magnetic."

"You teach me so much about motherhood, life, and myself," she continued. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, for choosing us to be your parents."

Gadot ended the emotional message with an inspiring note for Alma, "There is no mountain too high for you, and no ocean too wide and deep that you cannot conquer."

"Love you forever and always, Ima," she concluded.

This is not the first time Gadot has opened up about her family and her experiences with motherhood. She has been candid in the past about the joys and challenges of raising her children.