King Charles holds back tears as he leads Remembrance Sunday Service

King Charles issued an emotional statement as he marked the annual Service of Remembrance alongside key royal figures.

On November 10, Buckingham Palace released photos from the sombre event in which the monarch was seen laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in honour of those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The royal family's message reads, "We remember them. On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance."

"Wreaths were also laid by The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen and The Duke of Kent."

Notably, Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie and other key royal figures were photographed on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Moreover, Queen Camilla was not able to attend the special event as she caught a chest infection.

The Palace's spokesperson revealed in a statement that the Queen has been advised by her doctors not to attend the Remembrance Day services to "protect others from any potential risk."