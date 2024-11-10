Samuel L. Jackson defends Denzel Washington's kids amid nepotism culture

John David Washington, Malcolm collaborated with Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Piano Lesson'

Ace actor, Samuel L. Jackson has come out to support his longtime friend, Denzel Washington’s children amid the existing nepotism culture.

Washington’s two sons namely, John David and Malcolm Washington just collaborated with Jackson in musical-drama film, The Piano Lesson.

While John shared screen with the Shaft actor, the other one, Malcolm worked as a debut director for the new flick.

While talking about his experience of working with these two, the Pulp Fiction star said that he does not believe that the Equalizer actor’s kids are a byproduct of their popular father but rather the duo had really earned their place in entertainment industry.

The 75-year-old actor, while talking to Extra, said: “Folks can call them ‘nepo kids’ if they want to, but they work very hard to become who they are. And yeah, if you’re a ‘nepo kid’ you deserve a shot.”

“If your folks are good at it, well, let’s see if you are too—and fortunately for them, they are. Hopefully that’s a thing that buoys other people that want to come through that whole kind of lineage thing.”

Netflix’s The Piano Lesson released on August 31, 2024. Besides, Samuel and John, the film also featured Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Eryka Badu among others.