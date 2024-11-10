Nick Jonas attends wedding without Priyanka Chopra in New York City

Nick Jonas attends wedding without wife, Priyanka Chopra in New York City

Nick Jonas recently made a solo appearance at the wedding of his life partner, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin in New York City.

On November 9, a fan page of the 32-year-old Hollywood singer took to their Instagram account to share photos of the singer and his in-laws from the intimate ceremony.

In the viral images, Nick was seen enjoying the party alongside his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra and his wife’s other cousins.

The Sucker singer's bonding with his in-laws has won over social media users, who can't get enough of his son-in-law's goals.

Notably, in the pictures, the Jumanji actor was photographed wearing a black tuxedo and an Indian traditional sherwani.

Reportedly, the function was also attended by Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas, who is seen wearing a saree.

As the pictures went viral on social media, fans and admirers began praising Nick’s relationship with his in-laws while several others speculated about his partner’s noticeable absence from the wedding.

One fan commented, "Nick is too sweet with his mother-in-law."

"You all look great....love the silly faces & smiles. CONGRATS to Divya's brother," another admirer chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan asked, "Where is Priyanka?"

It is pertinent to note that Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur, India in December 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.