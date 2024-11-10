Kourtney Kardashian receives social media backlash for Halloween pictures

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dress up as 'The Addams Family' couple

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her and husband’s coordinating Halloween costumes as the couple dressed up as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams from the famous show The Addams Family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram, sharing a series of photographs of the couple dressed up for the spooky holiday, with the caption, “Day in the life.”

The black and white pictures showed Kourtney, 45, and Travis, 48, in dark clothes similar to the characters they were playing.

The Blink-182 musician who normally rocks a shaved head, put on a wig and fake moustache for the occasion, to complete his costume.

Whereas the reality TV personality flaunted long straightened black hair.

However, fans were not too happy about Kourtney’s post.

One social media user joked that it the post came too late, writing, “Kourtney it is November 9th lol, but yes y’all nailed the look.”

Another added, “Dude Halloween was so last week seen these pictures already get over yourself.”

A third left another bashing comment, noting that Kourtney had adopted her husband’s aesthetic for the costume, “Where’s your real personality underneath your husband’s?”

However many supportive fans left positive comments encouraging the couple for their efforts, one wrote, “That’s super dope,” and another chimed in, “Nailed it.”

This comes after Kourtney recently came under criticism for celebrating her son Rocky’s birthday on social media while remaining silent on the political situation in U.S.