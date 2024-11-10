Chappell Roan takes big decision amid Grammy nominations

Chappell Roan receives six Grammy nominations

Chappell Roan has reportedly decided to part ways with her management team after receiving her first Grammy nominations.

According to a Billboard report, sources confirmed that the rising popstar has broken off with her management team after the Instagram account for State Of the Art, the company Roan was previously signed to, left off the artist from their congratulatory post following the announcement of Grammy nominations.

The Good Luck, Babe! Star is nominated in all big four categories for the next year’s Grammy awards. Her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is nominated for album of the year while her viral track Good Luck, Babe! is competing for record and song of the year.

The 26-year-old popstar is also a contender for the title of best new artist.

Roan’s management team seemingly played a big role in her breakthrough as she achieved major milestones including her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with Good Luck, Babe!, a top 5 position for Midwest Princess on the Billboard 200 and record-breaking festival crowds.

This comes after the HOT TO GO! songstress made headlines for her Saturday Night Live performance where she performed an unreleased country-pop song The Giver, which will be a part of her new album that she has teased on Instagram.