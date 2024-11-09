Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz celebrate Grammy Nominations following Channing Tatum split

Taylor Swift & Zoë Kravitz enjoy a moment of joy together.

Taylor Swift was glowing with excitement as she celebrated her five Grammy nominations at a chic dinner in New York City with her longtime friend Zoë Kravitz.

The two stars, along with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, enjoyed an intimate eight-hour catch-up at the exclusive Chez Margaux in the Meatpacking District.

For the evening, Swift turned heads in a stunning Vivienne Westwood corset dress valued at $2,390, paired with maroon Aquazurra Twist 95 sandals.

The Fortnite hitmaker accessorized her look with a statement vintage coin necklace, which she previously wore to one of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games earlier this year, and a sleek black Vivienne Westwood purse.

The star's radiant celebration came after the announcement of her impressive Grammy nominations for the 2025 awards season.

Zoë Kravitz also turned heads in a chic ensemble, donning a black coat over a long white dress.

She accessorized with sparkling rings, dangly earrings, and sleek black heels, while her makeup featured a golden smokey eye, perfectly complemented by a red patent leather bag.

Earlier in the day, Swift made history, becoming the first female artist ever to be nominated for Album of the Year seven times, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.