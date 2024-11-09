Prince Andrew’s bold plan for his daughters may support Prince William’s role

Prince Andrew has a long-term plan for Royal Lodge that could support the Royal Family’s future, particularly benefiting Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and even Prince William when he becomes king, a source close to the Duke of York has revealed.

According to an insider, Andrew views his lease on Royal Lodge as a "valuable asset" he’s committed to passing on to his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

"He was never going to just walk away from the property," the source shared."

"This is something he intends to leave to his children, and perhaps, down the line, William may find it beneficial to have Eugenie or Beatrice close by."

Despite King Charles’ attempts earlier this year to have his brother downsize to Frogmore Cottage, Andrew reportedly holds a "cast iron lease" on the estate, prompting questions around Charles’ decision to make this a sticking point within the family.

He has secured the funding needed to maintain his residence at Royal Lodge, despite previous instructions from King Charles to downsize to Frogmore Cottage.

Sources close to the Duke of York shared with The Daily Beast that they’re "thrilled for Andrew," highlighting that his longstanding lease on the property is "cast iron."

The insider added, "It’s hard to imagine anyone would care about where Andrew is living if Charles' aides hadn’t spent the past year emphasizing it."

In a candid critique of the King, another friend remarked, "Charles has everything; he’s as rich as Croesus. Andrew, at 64, has little else to call his own—trying to take his home felt harsh. Why bother?"

"If Andrew can cover his own expenses with legitimate means, it’s not an issue" a source told The Times.



