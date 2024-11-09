Bethenny Frankel goes public with new beau at 'Yellowstone' premiere

Bethenny Frankel makes her first public appearance with Tom Vilante at 'Yellowstone' premiere

Bethenny Frankel made her first public appearance with her boyfriend, Tom Villante, at the Yellowstone premiere.

On Thursday, November 7, the Real Housewives of New York City alum stepped out with her new beau in New York City for the highly anticipated premiere of the second part of Yellowstone's fifth season, which airs Sunday on Paramount+.

Although the couple didn’t walk the red carpet, they posed for a slew of photos together inside the venue alongside fellow attendees, including Samantha Robertson and Jay Cutler, who was also making his first public appearance since his DUI arrest last month.

The former reality TV star looked effortlessly chic in a black Norma Kamali turtleneck dress with a daring open back and a matching Valentino clutch.

She completed the look with glam makeup, straightened dark locks, and accessorised her all-black outfit with gold jewellery.

Villante, 44, matched Frankel’s style in all-black, wearing a leather jacket over simple T-shirt and slacks.

Frankel, 54, and her new love interest first sparked romance rumours in September after being photographed smiling and holding hands during a date night in Santa Monica, California.