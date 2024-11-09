Prince Harry receives new honour after reunion with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry once again made a solo public appearance at the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Annual Tillman Honors Gala, which took place on November 6 in Chicago.

The Duke of Sussex made a low-key appearance at the event which was attended by several esteemed guests including the 2020 Tillman Scholar Bradley Snyder, a five-time gold medalist at the Paralympic Games.

As per People, the Prince sat next to Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman Shenton during the ceremony.

It is important to note that Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards in July in recognition of his work for the veteran community with his foundation Archewell.

Several people including Pat's mother Mary Tillman raised concerns over the Duke's selection as the award recipient.

Notably, Harry's sighting came a day before he and Meghan Markle ended their months-long professional separation by releasing a joint video message.

The Montecito couple was seen in good spirits as they stressed creating safe online spaces for children at the inaugural United Nations Global Ministerial Conference.