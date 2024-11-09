Brad Pitt reveals new details about legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has seemingly exposed shocking financial details of Angelina Jolie's Winery sale, which they co-owned.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, court documents revealed that the 49-year-old actress received an eight-figure sum from her ex-husband for selling her share in Château Miraval [Winery business].

For the unversed, the former couple purchased the winery place in 2008 with hopes of turning it into a family business.

However, due to their split in 2016, the pair's business venture became a reason for the dispute.

As previously, Angelina allegedly tried to sell her share of their business.

After Angelina's bold step, Brad is now requesting the court to review a specific deal related to his former partner's sale of her share in the business, which was previously declared invalid by the court.

Following their 2016 separation, Brad claimed that Angelina suggested buying her stake in their venture during their divorce negotiations.

Reportedly, the court documents disclosed that the 60-year-old actor has offered his former partner 54.4 million dollars.

The alleged amount was to be paid over six years, with an initial payment of 46 million dollars and the remaining sum to be paid in instalments.

As per the media reports, the Fight Club actor claimed that the Maleficent star backed off from the negotiations and stopped responding to legal calls.

Brad’s lawyer has also said, "This was the pretext. In reality. [Angelina] and Nouvel had covertly lined up and tentatively struck a deal with a third party: the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo."

"While negotiations with [Brad] were still ongoing, Terry Bird, as manager of Nouvel, executed a Confidentiality Agreement with [Stoli] which required [Stoli] to keep confidential even ‘the fact that discussions and/or negotiations relating the proposed transaction are taking place." Brad’s lawyer added.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad and Angelina have parted ways in 2016.

Since their separation, the former power couple has been involved in their never-ending legal battle over various disputes.