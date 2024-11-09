King Charles gives rare details on health routine amid cancer treatment

King Charles appeared in high spirits as during a special celebration at the Buckingham Palace, while divulging rare details of his cancer recovery.

The monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis to the public in February this year, was all smiles and looking well as he engaged with Paris Olympics medallists.

Despite returning from the gruelling 10-day international tour to Australia and Samoa, guests shared that the monarch appeared “full of energy, cracking jokes and congratulating the medal winners.”

In a candid conversation with the women’s athletic team, Charles revealed his health regime he has been following amid his cancer treatment.

Charles said that he “exercises twice a day”, revealing to sprinter Desiree Henry that he “squats and does the pull-up bar”, according to The Telegraph.

The outlet also reported that the King “has previously been known to adhere to a strict regimen of Royal Navy-style exercises, learned during his time in the Armed Forces, like his father [the late Prince Philip] before him.”

The update comes after Queen Camilla gave a four-word update on the King’s health in her recently released ITV documentary.

Camilla revealed that the King “is doing really well” as he undergoes treatment and jokingly added, “The problem is trying to stop him.”