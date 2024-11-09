Priscilla Presley alleges former attorney helped exploit her finances

Priscilla Presley's legal team has responded to Lynn Walker Wright's attempt to be dismissed from the ongoing elder abuse case.

Walker Wright, Presley's former attorney, faces allegations of financial elder abuse, conspiracy, breach of fiduciary duty, and legal malpractice.

In a new filing, Presley's attorneys, Martin D. Anger, T. Wayne Harman, and Max D. Fabricant, oppose Walker Wright's September 5 motion to quash service of summons and dismiss the case due to lack of personal jurisdiction.

The lawsuit, filed on July 18, accuses Walker Wright, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Priscilla Presley Partners of exploiting Presley, 79, and stealing $1 million. Presley claims Kruse controlled her finances, isolating her from loved ones and duping her into a "form of indentured servitude."

Kruse's attorneys have called the suit "retaliatory," but Presley's attorney, Marty Singer, rejects this claim.

Walker Wright denies the allegations and argues that the California court lacks jurisdiction, citing her Florida-based practice and the venue clause in documents she prepared for Presley.

Presley's team counters that Kruse and Fialko introduced her to Walker Wright, who then conducted extensive communications with Presley's San Diego attorneys.

Walker Wright allegedly prepared documents, including power of attorney and healthcare directives, to facilitate the defendants' control over Presley's life.

"I am informed and believe that it was Kruse who instructed Walker Wright to prepare those documents and that this was done to facilitate the defendants' control over my life," the filing reads.

Presley's lawyers argue that Walker Wright's involvement in Presley's affairs, including her move to Florida, demonstrates sufficient connections to California to establish jurisdiction.