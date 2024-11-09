Princess Eugenie represents King Charles as Prince Andrew receives good news

Princess Eugenie attends key royal event amid King Charles, Prince Andrew row

Princess Eugenie marked her first royal engagement after her father Prince Andrew received some good news over his ongoing row over the Royal Lodge.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attended the Remembrance Poppy Ball as a patron on Friday.

“Last night, ahead of Remembrance Day, I was honoured to join The Poppy Ball dinner in which over £36,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion,” Eugenie shared in a social media update. “Since its inception in 2010 it has raised over £1.5 million for the RBL. Fantastic work & I’m so proud to be a patron.”

The Princess also shared a carousel of highlights from the evening, in which she posed with the special guests.

King Charles is also a patron of the Royal British Legion, which provides lifelong support to the Armed Forces community.



The update comes after the Princess Eugenie’s father found a way to stick around in the Royal Lodge amid growing speculation of his eviction.

The Duke of York, who has reportedly gathered enough funds of £3million annually to continue living in his in the 30-room Windsor home, was cut off financially by his brother King Charles.

The monarch had instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to as Charles’ patience was “running out” over his brother’s antics. The king officially discontinued to fund Andrew’s security in October.

Previously, a source told The Times that “If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue.”