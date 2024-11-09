Jimmy Carter breaks records with 10th Grammy nomination at 100

Former President Jimmy Carter has achieved another remarkable milestone, earning his 10th Grammy nomination at the age of 100.

The Recording Academy announced his nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration.



This nomination breaks records, making Carter the oldest Grammy nominee of all time, according to the BBC. The Carter Foundation shared the exciting news on social media, saying, "What an honor!"

Carter's spoken-word album, released in honor of his 100th birthday, features recordings from his final Sunday School lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

The album includes music from renowned artists Jon Batiste, Keb' Mo', LeAnn Rimes, Darius Rucker, and Nicole Zuraitis.

Producer Kabir Sehgal described the project as "a final culmination of President Carter's Sunday school lessons for years, for decades." Sehgal aimed to "show the love I have for President Carter's family through the music."

The album reflects on various topics, including the current US political climate. Carter shares his thoughts, saying, "I would like our presidential candidates to keep our country at peace, and to be champions of human rights, of environmental quality and of equality. Aren't those things you would like to have? It puts the responsibility on us as Americans to make our country better by helping to give somebody else a better life."

Carter faces competition from George Clinton, Dolly Parton, and Barbra Streisand in the same category. Despite being "physically limited" and in hospice care, this nomination brings joy to Carter and his loved ones.

His grandson Jason Carter shared, "This is an important part of his faith journey, and it's one that you don't get to experience at any other time in your life except for the very end... And so in that way, I think this has been a really meaningful time for him, and it's been a really reflective time for him."

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.