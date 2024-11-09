Tony Todd, horror icon and 'Candyman' star, passes away at 69

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Tony Todd, a versatile actor renowned for his iconic roles in horror franchises Candyman and Final Destination.

Todd passed away on Wednesday, November 6 at his Marina del Rey home, surrounded by loved ones, after a prolonged illness. He was 69.

Todd's wife, Fatima, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken.

New Line Cinema, the production company behind the Final Destination franchise, paid tribute to Todd on Instagram: "The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony, -Your Final Destination Family."

Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Todd's passion for acting led him to study at the University of Connecticut and later at the Eugene O'Neill National Theatre Institute.

His early training paved the way for a distinguished career spanning over 200 television and film credits.

Todd's breakout role came in 1992 with the chilling portrayal of Candyman, the hook-wielding ghost.

He reprised the role in Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and appeared in the 2021 remake. His iconic performance as William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise cemented his status as a horror legend.

Todd's diverse filmography includes notable roles in Night of the Living Dead (1990), The Rock (1996), The Crow (1994), Hatchet (2006), and The Man from Earth (2007).

His television credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager, where he lent his voice to memorable characters.

Rel Dowdell, director of Film Studies at Hampton University, who worked with Todd on Changing the Game (2012), remembered him fondly: "Tony was a masterful actor who was truly chameleonic; he prepared for every role with the utmost meticulousness. He was truly one of a kind."

Todd is survived by his wife, Fatima, and their two children, Alex and Ariana.