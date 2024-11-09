Inside Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon’s blooming romance: ‘In it for long haul’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon recently made their red carpet debut as couple at 'F1' promotional event

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romantic relationship continues to blossom as they support each other personally and professionally.

A source close to the Fight Club star privy to PEOPLE that the couple, who began dating in 2022, are "incredibly happy together" and are "each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

They asserted that the relationship between the 60-year-old actor and 34-year-old de Ramon is no passing fling, adding, "It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul."

Earlier this year, Pitt and de Ramon paced up their relationship by moving in together. The insider noted that the couple understands each other’s demanding work schedules.

As Pitt is busy filming his role in the upcoming Formula 1 movie F1 in Mexico, de Ramon is "fully supportive and knows how important this project is to him."

According to the insider, the jewellery designer "loves how driven he is," meanwhile, what drew Pitt close to de Ramon is her "independence."

"Ines has a strong sense of independence and enjoys catching up with her L.A. friends," the source explained. "She's using this time to recharge."

The couple, who value the balance they’ve found, recently made their red carpet-debut together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. They travelled to Italy to attend the promotional trail for Pitt’s latest film, Wolves.

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022 when they were spotted at a Bono concert.

At the time, a source told the publication that the couple had been dating "for a few months" and that a mutual friend had introduced them.