Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Buckingham Palace delightful update

Prince William and Princess Kate penned a heartfelt note for Lady Louise Windsor on her 21st birthday.

On November 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official X account shared the royal couple's delightful message for Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter.

"Wishing Lady Louise a very Happy 21st Birthday," Kate and William said in a joint statement.

Notably, the royal couple's wish came after the royal family shared Lady Louise's beautiful photo with a sweet caption to mark her special day.

It is important to note that today, Buckingham Palace also revealed the key royal figures names, who will be attending Remembrance Day events.

The Palace's spokesperson shared, "Members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall."

"The Festival will be attended by His Majesty The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent."

The Palace also revealed that King Charles and the key members of Firm will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.