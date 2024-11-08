Princess Charlotte reduced to tears by Prince William

Prince William's one surprising move brought tears to his and Kates Middleton's only daughter Princess Charlotte's eyes.

Prince George's younger sister Charlotte had a 'flood of tears' when she saw her dad's beard for first time.

The future King explained how he managed the situation, saying: "I convinced her it was going to be okay."

William opened up about the feelings of his beloved child during a candid interview on November 7 in Cape Town, marking the end of his visit after announcing the winners of this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards.

The future King went on admitting that his new beard had to pass a very important test, he said: “Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off."

When one of the reporters noted that the prince’s new facial hair, which he debuted in August, gives him a laid-back, “relaxed” look, William admitted that the appearance is deceiving.

“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he said about the past year, which saw both his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, diagnosed with cancer.

“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he said.