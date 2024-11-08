Brianna LaPaglia claims Zach Bryan tried to shame her for Golden Globes outfit

Brianna LaPaglia spoke out about the controlling behaviour of her ex boyfriend Zach Bryan.

Brianna LaPaglia came forward and shared that her ex boyfriend Zach Bryan allegedly ruined her experience at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Biranna appeared in the latest episode of the BFFs podcast, and alleging that Bryan used to show authority over her fashion decisions and even tried to control her social media presence.

"I went to the Golden Globes and I posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, and he didn't like my dress," the 25-year-old expressed.

"That was the first time he had really tried to control what I wore and what I posted."

She further revealed that the country singer firmly told her he didn’t want to date someone who presented themselves the way she had at the awards show. She claimed that when she returned home, he completely ruined her night.

Brianna LaPaglia stunned at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards.

"Everything good, anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me," the influencer added.

"He ruined my birthday, he ruined my tour, and now he ruined the Golden Globes.”

The internet personality continued to talk about the night and recalled that everything was going smoothly until she shared pictures of her outfit with the 28-year-old singer.

"He's like happy in the beginning then all of a sudden, it turns to, 'I can’t believe you’re wearing this,"

"It ruins the night," she said.