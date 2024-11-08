Christopher Knight shares working experience from 'The Brady Bunch' show

Christopher Knight has recently revealed a terrifying working experience from The Brady Bunch show.

The former child star, appeared on NBC’s Today with his costars on November 7, 2024, to discuss several throwback moments from the sitcom.

People magazine reported that during his interview, Knight shared one memory that he can not forget from the season's fourth episode which was filmed in Hawaii.

The renowned actor revealed that the scene required Knight's character to wake up in bed with a tarantula [a large black spider] crawling up his body towards his face.

Later, the 67-year-old actor said he was deceived by the producers of the show for throwing real spiders on him while shooting for a scene.

Knight remarked, "They did lie to me. They told me that they put ball bearings on its fangs so that it couldn't inject [anything]"

The actor-turned-businessman continued, "I was terrified, but I was a perfect kind of terrified because I got to prove my hero self to the ladies. I shouldn't let them know I'm scared to death."

It is pertinent to mention that Knight played the character of middle son Peter Brady in the best-selling sitcom back in, 1969.