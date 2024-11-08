Rick Ross highlights 'deep' connection with late singer Elvis Presley

Rick Ross shocks fans with his latest collaboration with Indian singer Guru Randhawa

Rick Ross came across unexpected parallels, discovering similarities between him and the King of Rock n Roll Elvis Presley.

The 42-year-old posted a carousal of videos on his Instagram story, pointing out a rare connection with the hip-hop pioneer, as he visited the late singer’s mansion.

He went on narrating in his signature voice, “Elvis Presley’s own Graceland is behind me, I just went on a tour throughout the crib. Very enlightening. Elvis was a legend, an icon.”

Moreover, in another captured clip, Rick can be seen walking towards the private jets named after Elvis' late daughter, Lisa Marie.

The Mafia Music vocalist also talked about the likenesses between himself and Presley, saying, “As we all could see, me and Elvis had a lot of things in common. His ranch is Graceland, mine is Promise Land. I love the planes; I love he was a hustler. He was a man amongst the people.”

“I’m just doing something different today," he added.

The rapper's outing comes after he toured to his home Promise Land, located in Fayetteville, Georgia.

For the unversed, Elvis Presley purchased Graceland, for himself and his family in 1956, after he began his musical career. It has been also listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The artist had been buried there along with his parents, paternal grandmother, grandson, and daughter.