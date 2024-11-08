Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honour King Charles on special occasion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honour King Charles in new video message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly sent a message of peace and love to King Charles with special gesture.

On November 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a surprise joint video to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts.

The couple sent a virtual message at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which took place in Bogotá, Colombia.

The former working royals made a powerful statement to raise awareness about the importance of creating safe online space for children.

However, the thing which grabbed the attention of eagle-eyed royal fans was the poppy pins of Harry and Meghan, which they wore to mark the upcoming Remembrance Day in the U.K.

It has been said that the Montecito couple honoured the values of the royal family which might have delighted King Charles.

Harry and Meghan made this sweet gesture amid reports that the Duke wanted to reconcile with his family, especially after his father's cancer diagnosis.

Royal fans believe this could be the former working royals' major hint as their first step to win back the monarch's heart.