Shailene Woodly gets honest about losing role in George Clooney’s movie

Shailene Woodly's honest admission about losing role in George Clooney’s movie

Shailene Woodly has recently made honest confession about nearly losing a role in George Clooney’s movie, The Descendants.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Divergent actress recalled auditioning for the role of Alexandra King, who is a daughter of Matt King played by George.

Shailene revealed she had to enact an “intense scene where she tells her dad about her mother’s affair”.

After she was done with her audition, the Fault In Our Stars actress thought to herself that she had nailed the part.

However, Shailene said that she didn’t receive any call after her audition which left her “confused”.

The Big Little Lies star told the outlet that she “begged” her casting agents for almost a year and even emailed them each week, asking about getting her notes and what she did wrong during auditions.

“The casting director was just like, ‘Alexander Payne’s (director) not interested. Like, she wasn’t good.’ I, like, went in and I cried, and it was this whole thing,” mentioned Shailene.

The Ferrari actress opened up that she received a call and got some notes, saying she needed “to be honest”.

Shailene further said that she got the role and, on the day, she did the same scene, her director suggested her to “stop acting”

The Robots actress added, “This was the scene where I got to learn it for myself because of Alexander, my director.”