Kate Middleton takes on Queen's duty in major royal move

Buckingham Palace makes announcement as Kate Middleton takes on Queen's duty

Princess Kate, who' has returned to public life after winning her battle against cancer, will take on a major royal role as Queen Camilla has fallen ill.

King Charles III's office has confirmed the latest development about the upcoming royal role of Kate Middleton, an expert has shared the details on social media.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer turned to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "The Princess of Wales will join other members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night and at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday," Buckingham Palace says.

Sharing the latest update on The Queen, who cancelled her royal engagements after illness, the Palace said: "She is recovering from a chest infection, will take medical advice nearer the time."

It is to mention here that Duchess Sophie also suffered injury as she was hit on the head by a golf ball on Tuesday during a visit to Legoland in Windsor.

It would be Princess Kate's first public appearance since her husband Prince William returned to the UK after concluding his four-day royal trip to South Africa, where he announced the winners of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2024.