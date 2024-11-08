Jennifer Lopez spills secret to stay energised amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez reflects on her self-care routine to recharge her energy

Jennifer Lopez has recently shared insight into her nighttime routine to stay energised after a bad day.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Marry Me star, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, opened up about finding a balance by “taking time for quiet evenings at home”.

“Once the kids have gone to bed, I'm like, okay, my time. Put my face mask on. Watch The Great British Baking Show or whatever's on,” said the 53-year-old.

JLo revealed, “I think there's a busier time of the year than the holidays [but] even during a busy holiday season, I try to keep my routine consistent.”

“That means sticking to my skincare even when I'm tired, making time for working out so I can stay energised, and finding moments to relax and recharge, whether it's through a little affirmation or a little mindful breathing meditation for a couple of minutes in the morning,” explained the Unstoppable actress.

While discussing about her glowing skin, JLo mentioned she usually included That Limitless Glow Face Masks in three of her six new holiday packs.

“Everywhere I go with my bling cup, everybody's always obsessed,” continued the Maid in Manhattan actress.

Jennifer added, “I just carried it around on set because it just reminded me to drink water all day and it's become a thing — I never expected it to become a thing.”

Earlier, in a Vogue.com series interview, the This is Me star disclosed she always had a “very simple skincare routine”.

“The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference,” added the actress and singer.