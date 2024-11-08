Travis Kelce wraps up 'Grotesquerie' filming with heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce wraps up 'Grotesquerie' with heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has seemingly paid a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during his farewell to the ongoing TV series Grotesquerie.

The NFL star subtly honoured his lady love on the final day of his series' shoot.

On November 7, a TikTok user posted a clip featuring Travis, who was seen hugging and thanking the crew.

In the viral clip, one of the cameras zoomed in on a Taylor Swift-themed sticker which was displayed on a camera.

The sticker showed the 13-time Grammy-winning artist in a blue bodysuit with her leg up on a chair, an iconic move from her one of Eras tour concert in London.

The fan wrote in a caption which reads, "Travis’s last day on set. What a gem!"

Another thing that caught fans' attention was Taylor’s popular song Alchemy playing in the background on the set of the television show.

In an old interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director of Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy revealed Taylor's support for his beau during his remarkable acting journey.

Ryan disclosed that the 34-year-old singer was one of the biggest supporters of her boyfriend when he was first approached about the role.

"She encouraged him in every possible way to give it a try if he had any interest in acting," the 58-year-old director said.

It is important to note that the couple began dating last summer and are expected to take their relationship to the next level with engagement.