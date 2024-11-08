Lady Louise seen partying with mystery boy amid Duchess Sophie's head injury

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's beautiful daughter Lady Louise, who turned 21 on Friday, appeared to be all over the moon as she celebrated her important milestone with friends amid her mother's foot injury.

Loiuse, who's the 16th-in-line to the throne, has been dubbed the royal family's 'secret weapon' by commentators and historians.

Royal family and the prince and Princess of Wales have also shared a special birthday tributes Louise, making her day very special.

King Charles niece caught on camera while celebrating her milestone 21st birthday on November 8 with her pals as she continues her studies at St Andrews University in Scotland.

Lady Louise has maintained a remarkably down-to-earth presence on campus, following in the footsteps of her cousins Prince William and Princess Kate, who also met during their time at St Andrews.

Photos from a university drama society fundraiser show the pair wrapping their arms around each other and taking selfies, with Lady Louise placing her head on his shoulder.

Silva-Clamp even travelled to the Sandringham estate to support Louise at her driving competition in June, where she won a silver medal.

The young man, whose father is a solicitor, works at an ice cream parlour in St Andrews while studying and has been seen chatting warmly with Louise's parents.

At recent university events, Lady Louise has fully embraced student life, dancing and socialising with friends.

She was photographed showing off her moves on the dancefloor and taking selfies with her closest friends, looking gorgeous in a classic V-neck little black dress at a society ball.