Armie Hammer pokes fun at ‘cannibal’ allegations in new podcast

Armie Hammer released his first podcast episode on October 28th

Armie Hammer has ventured into a new arena of entertainment with his podcast, The Armie Hammer Time.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 38, announced his podcast in October, sharing the news over Instagram.

“I’m starting a podcast, and the original idea of the podcast was sort of the concept that over the course of a day every single person you interact with knows at least one thing that you don’t. So, teach me what that one thing is.”

However, a source told Us Weekly that “He’s trying to redeem himself,” revealing that Hammer’s current financial status is behind the decision for his return to the screen.

Before making his return with the podcast, Hammer faced huge backlash because of multiple allegations including sexual abuse and cannibalism.

The Rebecca actor has denied the claims and was not charged for the allegations but his career and personal life took a hit.

This comes after Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage in 2020. The couple who share two children Harper and Ford, finalised their divorce last year.

While on the career front, the dad of two played his last role in 2022 movie Death on the Nile.

Although seemingly now Hammer has smoothened his way back to the screen. In late October, Deadline reported that Hammer would return to the big screen in the upcoming western film Frontier Crucible.

The Mirror Mirror actor made lighthearted jokes about his allegations in the first episode of his podcast which was released on October 28th.

“I’m not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now. I’m just like, ‘Hey, I’m a cannibal,’” he joked. “What makes more noise? ‘Armie Hammer is a cannibal’ or ‘Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal.’”