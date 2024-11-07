Prince William reveals Princess Kate's desire to join him in South Africa

Prince William has shared a heartwarming update during his visit to South Africa, revealing that his wife, Princess Kate, "would love to be here" with him.



The Prince of Wales spoke fondly of Cape Town as he mingled with stars like Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, and Billy Porter, telling the crowd, "I've had the most amazing week here, and I don’t want to go!" William also mentioned that their children would "love to be here too."

William's visit to Cape Town continued on an emotional high as he expressed his excitement and gratitude the morning after the Earthshot Awards.

In a heartwarming moment, he gratefully accepted a jar of sour fig jam while meeting local fishermen in Kalk Bay Harbour.

His visit to the fishing village came on the final day of his four-day trip, following a traditional South African Braai with celebrities like Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, Billy Porter, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Reflecting on the success of the ceremony, he shared, "I woke up feeling quite emotional and excited" and thanked his supporters, while Harlow responded, "It was an honour."

During his visit, the Prince of Wales traveled by boat to see the work of Abalobi, a 2023 Earthshot prize finalist dedicated to supporting local fishermen.

William was warmly greeted with cheers of "We love you, William," as he met Abalobi co-founder Serge Raemaekers and engaged with the community.