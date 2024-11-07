Sophie Turner returns to UK in 'high spirits' following split with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner reveals her utmost doomed moment amid break-up with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner bragged about her comfort and contentment following the separation announcement from pop singer, Joe Jonas.

The actress, who has recently relocated to Britain, was presented with Harper's Bazaar, Woman of the Year award, for her performance in ITV drama Joan.

While conversing with Harper's Bazaar, Sophie shared that, she felt like her life 'paused', before returning to England. She missed being with her 'friends and family'.

The 28-year-old went on saying, "I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn’t have those key experiences with each other."

Moreover, the Game of Thrones star further opened up about stocking chocolates for a month from the British shops, while staying abroad.

The actress also shed light on the the political climate in the US and described that it also had an influence on her choice to return to the UK

“The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on," she said.

In a separate interview with British Vogue, Sophie Turner revealed her utmost doomed moment amid the split with Joe Jonas.

She reminisced the worst day of not being around her kids amid the surfaced articles blaming her for the breakage of their marriage and questioning her parenting.