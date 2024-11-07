Jesse Eisenberg receives Indie Star Award, talks about 'A Real Pain'

Jesse Eisenberg earns Indie Star Award at American Film Festival

Jesse Eisenberg has recently been honoured with the Indie Star Award at Poland’s American Film Festival.

After receiving the award, Jesse discussed about his directorial debut, A Real Pain with the audience at the festival.

The Social Network star said, “Two years ago, I was finishing the script. You start the very embarrassing process of begging producers to give you money to make it.”

Sharing details about the movie, Jesse stated, “I want to make an American indie film, but in Poland.”

The Resistance actor explained, “I grew up doing American independent films and loving American independent films, but I didn’t want to make another version of this intimate American ‘buddy movie.’”

Jesse noted, “What I was trying to tell these financiers was that there hasn’t been a movie like this, about these two guys exploring their past, but set against the backdrop of this amazing, beautiful country.”

“I cannot think of a better audience and a better film festival to play this movie,” he remarked.

During the ceremony, Jesse also lauded his Polish colleagues who worked in his directorial movie, per Variety.

“Emma Stone, who’s one of our producers, kept saying: ‘This is the most incredible crew.’ And she’s been on the greatest sets in the world,” mentioned the actor and director.

Meanwhile, Jesse also talked about his future project after A Real Pain movie.

“My next movie is about musical theater in New Jersey, because it was something I liked. I’m always looking for anything in my life that happened to me that could be a story,” he added.