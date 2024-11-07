Ariana Grande reveals the reason behind her voice change in ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande worked hard to embody Glinda's role perfectly for her upcoming movie 'Wicked.'

Ariana Grande has worked extremely hard to be a part of the musical Wicked.

The 31-year-old star had to dive deep into her character as Glinda, so much so that she had to alter her voice for the anticipated movie.

On November 6th, Grande shared with The New York Times, "It was really important to erase as much of myself as possible so that they could just be looking at Glinda."

Although it has been months since filming ended, the high note of the character still lingers with the singer, and she has been quick to address any criticism regarding her current voice.



In September, the Supernatural singer explained to Vanity Fair that there will always be people in the world that won't understand what it takes to completely change one’s voice, whether for singing or adopting a different dialect for a role.

However, the Victorious actress didn’t let the criticism get to her and chose to see her performance as proof of the immense hard work she had put in to embody her dream role.

"It’s something that I’m just really proud of," she shared talking about her voice.

"Part of why I did want to engage with critics is because I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100 percent of myself, so I wanted to protect it."