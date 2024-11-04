Princess Anne surprises royal fans with unexpected fashion choice

Princess Anne surprised royal fans with an unexpected fashion choice, stepping out in an elegant navy backless dress at a gala dinner for The Eric Liddell 100, a charity she deeply supports.

She is Known for her practical, traditional style, the Princess Royal's stunning gown—a vintage piece from the 1960s by designer Frank Usher—was a stylish nod to her appreciation for timeless fashion.

Anne, who has served as the charity's patron and even promoted its work on BBC in July, wore her hair in her signature swept-up style, adding classic drop earrings to complete the look.

Fans online shared their admiration, with one simply commenting, “Wow!!” while another praised, "She has the best vintage wardrobe of anyone."

This bold choice reflects Princess Anne’s quiet evolution in style, showing her sophisticated yet practical taste remains unmatched among royals.